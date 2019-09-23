DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A woman found with syringes and meth is behind bars in Macon County, police said.
Decatur officers said they stopped a car before 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 20 after the driver disobeyed a stop sign. They said that person, 28-year-old Nicole L. Jenkins, had an active warrant out of Christian County.
A search of the vehicle led officers to about 20 used syringes in Jenkins’ purse, sworn statements said, along with a small zip-lock bag in the purse that contained less than 5 grams of meth. Jenkins told police she had drug paraphernalia in her car before officers performed the search, according to police.
Jenkins is charged with possession of meth and direct criminal contempt. Authorities set her bail at $200,000 in Macon County.