DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Two men robbed a Danville tax driver at gunpoint and stole his vehicle, police said.
Officers responded at 10:41 p.m. Thursday to the 200 block of Victory Street for an armed robbery report. The victim said male subjects who appeared to be teens robbed him.
Police said the taxi driver picked up the robbers in the 800 block of Harrison Street then took them to the Victory Street, where one of them took out a handgun and the other showed a knife.
The victim was made to leave the car and was robbed of personal items, officers said, before the robbers stole the car. Police found it abandoned in the unit block of Beard Street.
The suspects, believed to be between 14 and 16 years old, are about 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10 in height, per police. Each of them had on all black clothing.
Police are also investigating a situation from Jan. 8, where a Pizza Hut delivery driver was robbed in the same area. They aren't sure if the two robberies are related.
Anyone with information should call Danville police at (217)431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217)446-TIPS.