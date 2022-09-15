TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Taylorville man has ben arrested and accused of possession of child pornography.
Illinois State Police agents said they became involved in an investigation in August after learning a man they identified as Todd E. Daugherty, 54, was in possession of child pornography.
He was arrested Wednesday and charged. His bond was set at $250,000. He was taken to the Christian County Jail.
