URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A teacher was left unconscious in a Monday fight at Urbana High School, police say.
A press release from Urbana School District 116 and police says the fight happened after 11:30 a.m. between two groups of students near the cafeteria. The teacher who was injured tried to stop the fight and fell to the ground, where police say two students accidentally fell on them.
Police came to the scene at 11:46 a.m., when the release says they helped the teacher and broke the students up. Officers arrested eight people, including seven juveniles and an adult.
That adult, a woman who officers say came to the school before the fight, is identified as 35-year-old Adrian C. Pettis. She is charged with resisting/obstructing a police officer. The juveniles are charged with mob action, resisting/obstructing a peace officer and other counts.
The fight forced the school to go on lockdown.
The district released the students at 1:25 p.m. Monday with officers present. Police say extra officers will be at the school "in the immediate future" with class returning to normal on Tuesday.
Anyone with information on the case, including photos or video recordings, is asked to call Urbana police at (217)384-2320. Champaign County Crime Stoppers can be reached at (217)373-TIPS.