EAST ST. LOUIS (WAND) - Educators are accused of making preschool students stand naked in a closet as punishment.
Police say a 26-year-old Head Start teacher, who had been involved in the program for three years, made the students take their clothes off and go in the closet. They say one of the 20 4- and 5-year-old students in their class told their parents about what happened, leading to a police investigation that started Thursday.
Investigators say the punishment started in February.
The teacher, along with a 41-year-old teacher’s aide who police say knew about the punishments, are on administrative leave. The preschool program is operated by Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, which leases classroom space from an East St. Louis community center.
NBC News reports the university sent a letter to parents of children who attend the class. Law enforcement plans to conduct follow-up phone calls to learn if there are other victims and then interview the children at the start of April.
Police, prosecutors and child services are working to figure out if child abuse charges should be filed.