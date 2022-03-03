RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND)- Police arrest a 16-year-old Rantoul Township High School student, after found armed with a loaded handgun at school.
According to authorities, the Rantoul Police Department responded to a report of a firearm being inside a school building at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Thursday.
Police say the School Resource Officer at Rantoul Township High School was notified by school staff that a student there was possibly in possession of a gun.
The officer and staff immediately responded and detained a sixteen-year-old male juvenile without incident.
Upon searching the juveniles coat, officers located a loaded handgun.
Officials report the handgun was discovered to be stolen from Douglas County in 2020, but are unaware of any specific details pertaining to that case.
The juvenile was transported to the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center on preliminary charges of Unlawful Use/Possession of Weapon and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.
