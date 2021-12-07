SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A teen accused of making a gun violence threat in text messages sent to a Springfield school classmate has been arrested.
Police said a Washington Middle School student received messages sent by a male classmate. The sender claimed they had a rifle and would bring it to school. Messages eluded to a possible shooting happening at the school, officers added.
Police said a warrant was issued as a result of an investigation and a 13-year-old male was arrested in the 800 block of S. 25th St. He was transported to the Sangamon County Juvenile Center.
Springfield police added they are aware of threats being posted on an online social media platform.
"Each of these threats are taken seriously and investigated to the fullest," a press release said. "While individuals may feel that these posts are anonymous, they in fact leave a digital evidence trail and those found to be responsible will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly."
