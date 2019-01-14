LAYTON, Utah (WAND) – A driver crashed into another car while covering their eyes as part of the “Bird Box Challenge”, police say.
Officers told NBC News the 17-year-old female driver in Layton, Utah, put a beanie hat over her eyes and tried to drive while another person in the car told her where to go. She ended up losing control of the pickup truck, crashing it into another car and then hitting a light pole.
Bird Box Challenge while driving...predictable result. This happened on Monday as a result of the driver covering her eyes while driving on Layton Parkway. Luckily no injuries. pic.twitter.com/4DvYzrmDA2— Layton Police (@laytonpolice) January 11, 2019
They believe it's tied to the "Bird Box Challenge", in which people have tried to do everyday tasks while blindfolded. The Netflix movie "Bird Box" features a woman and two children trying to escape from monsters that drive people to commit suicide when seen, leading the characters to keep their eyes covered.
“To purposely do this and impair yourself basically as you’re driving and intentionally … it seems pretty reckless,” Layton Lt. Travis Lyman said.
There were no injuries in the crash. The truck sustained front-end damage.
The teen faces a reckless driving charge. Police are continuing to investigate.
Netflix weighed in on the issue as well, tell people not to try to the Bird Box Challenge.
Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes.— Netflix US (@netflix) January 2, 2019