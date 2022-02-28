CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- A 19-year-old male remains in serious condition after shots fired incident in Champaign.
According to police, on February 26, at approximately 4:54 p.m., Champaign Police responded to the 1500 block of West Kirby Avenue for reports of shots fired.
Shortly after, police were notified that a 19-year-old male arrived at a local hospital by personal transport with a life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken into surgery.
Police report the victim remains in serious condition.
Authorities say the preliminary investigation indicates a male subject exited a black-colored sport utility vehicle and began shooting in the direction of an apartment building.
Champaign Police recovered seven shell casings from the scene and confirmed that gunfire damaged an apartment building entry door.
Any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to notify the police department. It is believed video footage may be of investigative assistance.
No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information please contact police at 217-351-4545.
Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
Citizens are reminded that information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Calls are routed to a third-party national call center that receives your information, completes a tips information form, and then passes the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers, and conversations are not recorded.
Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this crime.
