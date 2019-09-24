PANA, Ill. (WAND) – A teen accused of threatening to carry out a shooting at school was arrested Monday in Pana.
Authorities said the 16-year-old male made comments about bringing a shotgun to school. Other students reported what they heard to Pana High School leaders, who then notified police at 12:22 p.m. Monday.
Officers said they learned in their investigation the juvenile made alleged comments about obtaining a gun and making threats to shoot a student. He’s accused of mentioning a school shooting.
Police said their investigation revealed there is no evidence the student “planned, researched or sought” firearms or additional resources to carry out violence.
Authorities transported the teen to the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of disorderly conduct. He awaits a juvenile court hearing and review.
Police applauded students for their quick actions, which led to officers being able to make a fast arrest.
“This incident demonstrates the importance of immediately reporting all suspicious, concerning and/or threatening conversations and behaviors to the appropriate officials,” said Pana Chief of Police Daniel Bland on Facebook. “Obtaining important information early enough will give law enforcement an opportunity to intervene and prevent serious incidents from occurring. Early reporting will also give officials an opportunity to provide necessary support and treatment for persons who might be in need.”
Pana police and the Christian County State’s Attorney’s office are investigating Tuesday.