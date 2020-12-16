SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A teen linked to multiple vehicle burglaries in Springfield has been arrested, police said.
Officers said they located a vehicle with a broken window at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Canedy St. Officers tracked snow footprints and found a suspect running from another burglarized vehicle in the 600 block of S. Walnut Ave.
Police said they arrested a 17-year-old male suspect, who is from Springfield. Authorities found evidence on the teen linking him to multiple area vehicle burglaries, according to a press release.
Police said they took about 20 reports of burglary to vehicles on Wednesday morning. They believe this suspect is responsible for these 20 burglaries, along with others recently reported in the same area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Springfield police at (217)788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.
