CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A teenager was shot during a drug deal in Champaign, police said.
Police learned a 17-year-old had arrived at the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the arm just before 1 a.m. Monday.
The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Holiday Drive inside a vehicle.
Police said a group of minors had arranged for a drug deal when the suspect got into the vehicle, showed a gun and robbed them.
A struggle over the gun resulted in one round being fired, hitting the victim.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Champaign Police are asking anyone who has information to contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for these crimes.
