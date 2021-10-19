RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - Rantoul police said a teenager was shot Monday night.
Police responded at about 9:50 p.m. Monday to the 1400 block of Gleason Drive, where they found a 16-year-old girl had been shot in the left forearm. They learned she was in her residence when she was hit by a bullet fired from outside.
Responders transported her to a hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening wounds.
Police said they also learned a passing vehicle was hit multiple times by gunfire. Police and investigators talked with multiple people who provided details that led to the identification of 37-year-old Rory D. Nelson of Rantoul as one of the people who is allegedly responsible for the shooting.
Nelson was arrested in the 100 block of N. Century Blvd. and transported to the Champaign County Correctional Center, where he faces a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Rantoul police then executed two search warrants, including one in the 1200 block of Pinoak Lane and another in the 1300 block of Cheryl Drive, with the METRO SWAT team assisting with the Cheryl Drive warrant. Both locations are in Rantoul.
Evidence was located and collected at multiple locations. The investigation is ongoing.
Rantoul police want anyone with information to call them at (217)892-2103. Arrangements can be made to have information shared privately.
Those who want to stay anonymous can send tips to Crime Stoppers by calling (217)373-8477, visiting this link or using the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
