DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police said a teenage victim was shot in the leg Thursday morning in Danville.
Authorities said the 17-year-old female victim was walking in the alleyway near Tillman Street and Main Street when she heard one shot fired and was hit in the lower leg. She was transported to a hospital for treatment of a wound considered to be non-life-threatening.
Police said she didn't see who was shooting and did not have a description to provide of the suspect. No suspect information is currently available from law enforcement.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville police at (217)431-2250. Vermilion County Crime Stoppers can be reached by calling (217)446-TIPS.
