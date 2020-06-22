RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A male teen was shot in the lower body Monday afternoon, police said.
Officers said they responded at 1:05 p.m. to the 1600 block of Harper Drive, where they found a 17-year-old teen with a gunshot wound. Responders transported him to Carle Hospital by OSF Pro Ambulance.
His wound was not life-threatening.
Police said they found several spent shell casings in the area and interviewed multiple witnesses. A suspect description is incomplete at this time, per a Rantoul Police Depatment press release.
Detectives are continuing to investigate. Surveillance video from the area is under review.
Anyone with information is asked to call Rantoul police at (217)892-2103. Champaign County Crime Stoppers is accepting anonymous tips at (217)373-TIPS or by using the P3 Tips smartphone app.
