RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND)- A 16-year-old girl was taken to the hospital and treated for a gunshot wound to the head on Sunday.
According to police, on August 8, at approximately 11:20 p.m., Rantoul officers were dispatched to the area of the 500 block of Tanner St., for a report of a shooting victim that had been driven to this location.
When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old female from Rantoul had sustained a gunshot wound to the head.
This juvenile victim was treated on scene and transported to an area hospital by ambulance, where she currently remains in stable condition.
Officers located and collected evidence of a shooting in the 1300 block of Harmon Drive, believed to be related to this particular incident.
After a further investigation and conducting multiple interviews, the shooting appears to be unintentional.
Officers continue to actively investigate this incident and will release further information as it becomes available.
Rantoul Police ask that anyone who has additional information contact police at (217) 892- 2103.
Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app
