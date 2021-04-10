CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police said a teen was shot in the leg early Saturday morning in Champaign.
At 2:23 a.m. police responded to the 1900 block of Southwood Drive for a report of a shooting. That's where officers found a 16-year-old boy with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. The teen was taken to the local hospital for treatment.
The initial investigation suggests the suspect arrived on scene in a white SUV, fired at the teen then fled the scene.
Police are still processing the scene as they try to figure out what led to the incident. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.
Police are asking any person or business with exterior video surveillance systems in the area to contact the police department.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional information is asked to please call police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
