DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A teen was shot in the leg Friday evening in Decatur, police said.
Police said they responded before 6 p.m. to Stuart Avenue and Warren Street in Decatur. They reported finding a 16-year-old male victim in the 300 block of E. Stuart Ave.
The victim was transported to a hospital by a private vehicle and was treated for a wound to his leg. His wounds are considered non-life-threatening.
Police were conducting interviews Friday night.
Anyone with information should call Decatur police at (217)424-2711.
