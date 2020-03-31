URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A teenage shooting victim needed surgery after someone shot him Monday night, police said.
Officers said they responded at about 11:10 p.m. Monday to the 200 block of Fletcher St. in Urbana, where they found a 16-year-old teen. He had a gunshot wound to his torso.
Responders took the victim to a hospital. He needed surgery, but his wound is not considered to be life-threatening.
Authorities said they also found another 16-year-old male teen, who was an acquaintance of the victim. A pat-down of this person revealed a loaded handgun in his waistband, per a press release. Police took this teen to the Champaign County Youth Detention Center, where he remains as further court proceedings are pending.
Urbana police want anyone with information to call them at (217)384-2320. Detectives can meet with witnesses privately.
Crime Stoppers can be reached anonymously at (217)373-TIPS, online through the Crime Stoppers website or through the "P3 Tips" app.