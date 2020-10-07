URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A teen shot Wednesday in Urbana has serious wounds, police said.
Officers said they responded at about 2:30 p.m. to the 1400 block of W. Beardsley Ave., where they found a 16-year-old male victim had been shot multiple times. He was hit five times in the legs and once in the upper left arm, per a press release.
Police said the victim was walking on the south sidewalk of Beardsley when a single suspect approached. They said the suspect started shooting toward the victim and he ran.
His wounds are serious but not considered life-threatening. Officers said the teen went to Carle Hospital's emergency room for treatment.
According to the release, the victim described the suspect as male, Black and about 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-6 in height. Police said the suspect had on all-black clothing and a black ski mask at the time of the shooting.
Authorities said the suspect ran to a gray or silver-colored sedan after the shooting and got into the passenger seat. The vehicle was seen driving northbound on Romine Street.
Anyone with information should call Urbana police at (217)384-2320. Detectives can arrange to meet privately with witnesses. Crime Stoppers can be reached anonymously by calling (217)373-TIPS, visiting this link or downloading the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
