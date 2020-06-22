CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - A teen who exchanged gunfire with someone inside of a vehicle was shot twice, police said.
At 4:03 p.m. Monday, officers responded to Phillips Drive and Nelson Court, where they learned a 16-year-old teen went to a local hospital for treatment in a personal vehicle. They discovered he had two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his lower body.
Police said the teen was walking when a vehicle approached and the two exchanged gunfire. There were no other injuries reported.
This is not believed to be a random act of violence, police added.
There have not been any arrests.
"Any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to contact the police department," police said. "It is believed video footage may be of investigative assistance."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Champaign police at (217)351-4545. Crime Stoppers can be contacted anonymously by calling (217)373-8477, visiting the Crime Stoppers website or using the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
