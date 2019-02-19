EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – A burglary and attempted arson at a church led to the arrests of multiple minors, police say.
It happened on the night on Feb. 9 at St. Anthony Church in Effingham. Police say security video showed four people, including three male suspects and one female suspect, in the building between 10:50 and 11:10 p.m.
Police say the group damaged items in the sanctuary and left food strewn in the building. They say one of the suspects tried and failed to start a fire in the church.
As a result of the investigation, police say they arrested and obtained confessions from juveniles, including a 14-year-old from Altamont, a 17-year-old from Wheeler and a 16-year-old from Effingham. The Altamont teen is charged with attempted arson, burglary and criminal damage to a place of worship. The 16 and 17-year-old teens face the same burglary and criminal damage charges. Officers say they are looking for and expect to arrest a fourth adult suspect.
“Working together with Church leaders, our officers and detectives were able to swiftly bring this case to a conclusion,” said Effingham Police Chief Jeffrey Fuesting. “Current technology utilized by the Church allowed our department to follow leads and make arrests shortly after being notified of the incident. In addition, we were able to obtain information through this case which helps multiple other pending cases our department is investigating. Teamwork between the community and our department was critical in solving this case.”
The Altamont and Wheeler teens are held at the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center, while the 16-year-old was released to their guardians and given a notice to appear.