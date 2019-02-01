ATWOOD, Ill. (WAND) – A teen who overdosed received treatment from police in the Atwood area.
Officers say they responded on Jan. 29 to the 200 block of W. Forest Ave., where they found a 15-year-old teen showing signs of an overdose. He was on a living room couch at the time.
Police gave him Narcan and helped him until the Atwood Fire Protection District came to assist. Responders say the teen became “combative” with them after he was given Narcan. They later took him to Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Law enforcement is reminding the public that the Helping Hands Initiative, which allows a person to call police when someone they know has overdosed without fear of being punished, is available in Atwood. The person who calls will not be charged with possession of a controlled substance, and police will help the victim find a treatment facility.
“Those living outside of Atwood that would like assistance are encouraged to call their local police, sheriff’s department or mental health facility,” Atwood Police Chief Rob Bross said.