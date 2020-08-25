SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police said a teenage gang member pointed a gun at an officer after crashing a vehicle in an alley.
Officer were called out for shots fired calls around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 in the areas of 1900 block of Cedar, 1100 block of S. MLK Jr. Dr., 500 block of N. 12th St., and the 1000 block of Reservoir.
With help from witnesses, police found the suspect vehicle crashed in the alley of the 1100 block of North 11th St.
They saw suspects running away from the vehicle, and officers chased after them on foot.
Police said one of the suspects, 18-year-old Larry French, pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at an officer who confronted him as he came around the corner of a building.
The officer drew his weapon and ordered French to drop his gun.
Police said French dropped the weapon and was taken into custody.
He was taken to the Sangamon County Jail.
French had an outstanding warrant from an incident on Aug. 8, 2020. That was for unlawful possession of a firearm by a street gang member.
He was out on bond for a retail theft charge in Macon County.
His new bond was set at $250,000.
He is charged with possession of a firearm of a street gang member, aggravated assault to a police officer, and violation of bail bond.
