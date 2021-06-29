RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) — Police in Rantoul are investigating a shooting that wounded three people Monday night.
Officers say the shooting happened before 8 p.m. on South Pointe Drive.
Deputy Chief Justin Bouse says the three people were hit and are expected to be ok.
Bouse says all three refused medical treatment and are not cooperating with police.
Police are continuing to investigate.
