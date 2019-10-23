WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WAND) - A Tilton, Illinois man is charged with robbing one Indiana bank, and police think he may have robbed other banks throughout Indiana and Illinois.
Joseph Kruger, 41, of Tilton was taken into custody early Wednesday in Shelbyville, Indiana.
He was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail on one count of robbery while armed with a deadly weapon.
West Lafayette, Indiana Police said Kruger robbed the Centier Bank around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
He was wearing a fake beard and took off with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police and the FBI are currently investigating to see whether he is involved in other bank robberies.