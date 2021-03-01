URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Police said a suspect slashed tires on over 100 vehicles in the Urbana area.
Police said they began receiving phone calls about punctured vehicle tires in the West Urbana neighborhood starting Monday. The area had estimated borders of Stoughton to the north, Washington on the south, Busey on the west and Broadway on the east.
Patrol officers said they found dozens of cars with punctured tires when canvassing the neighborhood. Officers have been made aware of at least 100 vehicles with at least one or more punctured tires. The punctures appeared to have a circular shape.
Urbana police worked Monday to collect vehicle owner information in the preliminary stages of their investigation. Anyone who has found one or more vehicle tires damaged should call Urbana police to have their information included.
Police believe the likely offender is a single male was walking around the neighborhood during the overnight hours of Sunday, Feb. 28 and until the morning hours of Monday.
Recovered video shows the suspect wearing a dark-colored coat with a lighter-colored hooded sweatshirt underneath. The suspect has a lighter-colored bag or satchel on one shoulder.
Anyone with more information, photographs or video recordings is asked to call Urbana police at (217)384-2320. Detectives can meet with witnesses privately. Callers can stay anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (217)373-TIPS, using the Champaign County Crime Stoppers website or downloading the free P3 Tips app, which can be accessed in the iTunes and Google Play app stores.
