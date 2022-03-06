CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A tow company operator was hit while cleaning up debris in the roadway after an accident, according to Champaign Police.
The Champaign Police Department said on Saturday at 8:34 p.m. they responded to the area of Windsor Road and Neil Street for a report of a crash. The crash involved two vehicles with no injuries.
While officers were still on scene an operator for a local towing company was cleaning up remaining debris in the roadway from the initial accident when he was hit by a vehicle. Police said the vehicle was driven by a 16-year-old from Tolono. He was traveling southbound on Neil Street when he hit the tow company operator.
The operator, a 20-year-old St. Joseph man, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The preliminary investigation indicated the 16-year-old driver failed to move over and struck the tow company operator. The driver of the vehicle cooperated with police. Police said there was no indication the driver was impaired. He was cited for a Scott's Law violation.
Illinois State Police are assisting with the investigation.
