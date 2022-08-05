(WAND)- Illinois State Police report traffic is backed up on I-72 eastbound due to a semi truck on fire.
According to ISP, the left lane near milepost 180 has since been re-opened.
Police advise motorists in the area should drive with caution as first responders continue working on opening the roadway.
This is a developing story and WAND will continue to update it with the latest information.
