SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are on the scene of a property damage crash off of Interstate 55 near mile post 102.
According to police, the crash happened just north of the Rail Splitter Rest Area, anyone in the area can expect delays, traffic is down to one inside lane.
Police say the lanes will be shut down for an extended period of time and urge drivers to slow down and use caution when encountering the crash scene.
At this no further information has been released.
