DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is needing the public's help to identify two suspects in a recent neighborhood shooting.
If you recognize either of the two people, police ask you to call them at 424-2734.
Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS (8477).
