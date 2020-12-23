DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A SWAT team was at the scene of shooting that left one person dead last night.
WAND News saw a large police presence and SWAT team at Main and Leafland around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Decatur police officers responded to the 200 block of W. Leafland for reports of shots fired Tuesday night.
Neighbors said they heard dozens of shots fired, saying it sounded like a machine gun going off in the neighborhood.
When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the driver's seat of a vehicle.
Grand was shut down between Main and Union Wednesday morning.
Police told us SWAT believe last night's shooting is tied to a rash of shootings and violence that happened in Decatur this past weekend.
They also believe evidence connected to the shootings could be inside a house in the 1200 block of Church.
Police told WAND News they think the shootings are gang related, involving the South Side gang and the East Side gang. They said the South Side gang has ties to Chicago, and they are sending members to the Decatur area to do "some of the dirty work."
Just before 10 a.m. they determined the house was clear. Police are searching it.
This is a developing story. WAND News will update you as more becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.