SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Bunn-O-Matic warehouse where three employees lost their lives in a shooting is back in company control.
WAND-TV has learned police turned the facility back over to ownership on Monday. Their investigation is ongoing.
Officers are staying in the area as a precaution and to give employees some assurance. The station reached out to the company to see when employees might return to work but has not heard back yet.
The Friday shooting claimed the lives of 25-year-old Christopher Aumiller, 61-year-old Bill Gibbons and 54-year-old Marsha Strumpher, all of Springfield. Authorities said they found the accused shooter, 48-year-old Michael L. Collins, dead in his car after he shot himself.
Collins' vehicle was in Morgan County.
Bunn-O-Matic is involved in the business of manufacturing dispensed beverage equipment. Its headquarters is in Springfield.
