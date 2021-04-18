CHICAGO (WAND) - Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting in which two Champaign women were shot on Interstate 94 in Chicago.
ISP officers received information from the Chicago Police Department that the shooting occurred at 2.15 a.m. Sunday between 120th and 108th street.
Police said they advised the victims to get off the Interstate near 75th and State Street.
Upon arrival officers learned the 32 year-old driver and 32-year-old passenger both suffered non-life threatening injuries from the gunfire. Both women were taken to a local hospital.
Police said the shots were from an unknown vehicle. All northbound lanes were shut down for several hours.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or have any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP at 847-294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.