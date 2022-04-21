SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Two men remain incarcerated at the Sangamon County Jail, after police recover 22 stolen firearms.
According to the Sangamong County Sheriffs Office, on April 11, 2022, Deputies responded to the report of a burglary in the 6000 block of Strode Road, in rural Cantrall.
The homeowner reported numerous firearms and a large amount of ammunition were stolen from his property. Police say the stolen firearms included several AR15s, AK47s, shotguns, rifles, and pistols.
Police report on April 13, at 2:35 a.m., Deputies attempted to conduct an unrelated traffic stop near the intersection of Clearlake and Milton Avenues, when a driver fled from their vehicle and left it abandoned.
Deputies searched the abandoned vehicle and located a shotgun reported stolen from the burglary on Strode Road, inside.
Police identified and arrested the driver of the vehicle, Thomas J. Hunter, 34, of St. Cabrini Court, Springfield.
Hunter was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office began investigating the case and eventually identified and arrested a second suspect in the burglary, Jacob D. Miller, 27, of the 6000 block of Minder Road, Rochester.
Miller was charged with burglary, theft, possession of a weapon by a felon, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Authorities say Thomas J. Hunter is now facing additional charges of burglary, theft, and another count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Police confirm to date, 22 stolen firearms have been recovered. The recovered firearms include two AR-15, a .44 magnum revolver, a .22 caliber revolver, a .38 special revolver, a FAL semi-automatic rifle, an M1 Carbine, a .30 caliber rifle, an SKS semi-automatic rifle, a Remington 700 model rifle, an M1 Garand rifle, a .40 caliber pistol, a Remington 870 12 gauge shotgun, and various other antique or collectible firearms.
Hunter and Miller remain incarcerated at the Sangamon County Jail.
Sangamon County Sheriff's Office reminds that charges are only accusations and all defendant are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
