SANGAMON COUNTY (WAND)-Two Sangamon County Correctional Officers are under investigation for allegations of misconduct.
According to authorities the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Administration, and the Sangamon County Jail ordered an investigation after information was obtained during a routine search, last week.
Police say one Correctional Officer is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation and the other has been terminated.
The investigation is on going and no other information has been released at this time.
This is a developing story and WAND will continue to update it with the latest information.
