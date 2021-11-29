DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Danville Police report of two recent shooting incidents, both of which sent victims to the hospital.
According to officials, on Nov. 24, around 11:18 p.m. Danville Police responded to the area of the 1100 block of Robinson St in reference to a report of shots fired.
Upon arrival officers located an 18-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his torso.
The victim told police, he and a friend were walking in the 1100 block of Robinson St when they heard yelling and several shots being fired, before being struck by the gunfire.
The victim reported he didn’t see who fired the shots but he did observe two subjects running towards him prior to the shots being fired.
Police say the subjects were described as both wearing hooded sweatshirts with masks over their faces.
Officials report the victim was transported to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.
Authorities also report on Nov. 28 around 2:34 a.m. Danville Police responded to the area of the Marathon Gas Station in the 3400 block of E. Main St in reference to shots fired in the area.
Upon arrival officers located a 24-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
The victim told police he was at the gas station, sitting in the passenger side of his friends vehicle when someone approached from the rear and fired one time into the vehicle striking him in the shoulder.
Witnesses report they saw a male black subject wearing a red jacket approach the vehicle and fire one shot before leaving the scene in a silver colored SUV.
Police say the 24-year-old was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening wound.
The investigation into these incidents continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding these incidents is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS
