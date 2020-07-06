CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Police are looking for the person or people responsible for an early morning shooting during a private party at the Microtel Inn on Monday.
Police were called at approximately 1:34 a.m to the 1600 block of Rion Drive for a report of shots fire heard. When police arrived to the Microtel Inn they discovered evidence of a shooting outside and inside a hotel room. Police say shortly after their arrival, a 21-year old male and a 23-year old male showed up to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Police say the preliminary investigation indicates there was a party inside a private room on the third floor of the hotel where several individuals were gathered. Gunfire ensued, striking the victims, and leading to property damage. Several shell casings were recovered from the scene.
No arrests have been made. Any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to contact the police department. Police believe video footage may be of investigative assistance.
Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
Champaign Police reminds citizens that information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Calls are routed to a third-party national call center that receives your information, completes a tips information form, and then passes the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.
Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this crime.
