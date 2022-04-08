URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A University of Illinois student accused of falsely claiming they were robbed at gunpoint on campus has been arrested.
Just before 11 p.m. Thursday, campus police said the student reported a man approached him in the 800 block of S. Wright St. in Champaign. The student claimed the man demanded cash and threw his cell phone on the ground, causing it to break.
Police then issued an Illini Alert emergency notification over email and text message to all students, faculty and staff.
Officers said detectives discovered inconsistencies in the student's story and available evidence. The student, 19-year-old Aditya K. Rao, admitted Friday afternoon he made up the story to account for his broken phone.
At about 2 p.m. Friday, police arrested Rao and took him to the Champaign County Jail for filing a false police report.
