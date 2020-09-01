CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Someone sexually assaulted a University of Illinois student at a fraternity, police said.
Authorities said the attack happened at about 12:20 a.m. Monday. The person who committed the crime was someone who knew the victim, according to a Campus Safety Notice.
"In instances of sexual offenses, we generally do not include specific details about exact locations or times to avoid releasing information that could lead to the identification of a survivor, unless that information is of vital importance to the safety of the campus community," the notice said. "We do this to reduce the possibility that a survivor becomes the target of retaliation, harassment or further psychological harm.
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is providing resources to assist the person involved in this incident and will continue to take actions to maintain the safety and security of the campus community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.