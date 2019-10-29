NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) – An Uber driver has been suspended after trying to rape a student at Illinois State University, according to Normal police.
The driver has been identified, but no arrests have been made.
“We’ve taken steps to make sure that driver, his status has been suspended so he’s no longer able to drive while the investigation is occurring so that way, we did not incur any additional victims. At this point, again, the investigation is still ongoing,” Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner told WEEK-TV.
ISU police say around 3 a.m. on Saturday an 18-year-old student got into an Uber at an off-campus party. The female student said her Uber driver groped her and tried to have sex with her on an unknown street.
WEEK-TV asked police for the name of the driver. However, the request was declined.
“Taking Ubers together if necessary. Like I said just relying on people you know. The older you get and the more people you know on campus the more you have available to help you out and give you car rides and things like that,” said ISU junior Kiara Leverett.