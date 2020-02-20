URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A University of Illinois student if facing a felony charge after police said he had two pounds of marijuana he planned on selling.
Emad Shehata, 20, was receiving marijuana through the mail from California and reselling it in Champaign County, police said.
A task force had been investigating him for a couple of months. On Wednesday, police carried out a search warrant on his apartment.
He and his three roommates were there during the search. Officers said they found about 900 grams of cannabis in his bedroom and more than $1,750 in cash. That included $40 police had given an informant to buy weed from Shehata.
Police said one of Shehata's roommates had a smaller amount of cannabis, but more than the 30 grams adult users are legally allowed to have.
Police said the street value of the two pounds of marijuana that Shehata had was around $9,080.
Shehata's roommate was charged with a less serious Class 3 felony for possessing between 30 and 500 grams of marijuana intended for sale.