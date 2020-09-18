CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A University of Illinois student is in hot water after police said he hosted a large party at a fraternity house.
Police were called to the home in the 400 block of East John St. in Champaign at 9:17 p.m. Thursday.
Student Thomas McDonagh, 20, was issued a City of Champaign notice to appear in court for endangering public health.
Police stopped McDonagh after being called to a fraternity house in response to a large party in violation of a local public health ordinance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.