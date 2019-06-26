SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A shooting in Springfield left one person with a gunshot wound in the area of their buttocks, police say.
Police tell WAND-TV the shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. in the area of South 1st and West Myrtle streets. A witness reported to officers they saw two cars firing gunshots at each other.
A car then arrived at Memorial Medical Center with at least four bullet holes in it. One of its four occupants – the only person wounded – had a bullet graze them, officers say, and was uncooperative with law enforcement before asking for an attorney. They were treated, interviewed by law enforcement and released. Police also interviewed the other three people in that car and didn’t learn anything new about a suspect or motive.
Police have not released the name of the person wounded.
Officers say the suspect vehicle is tan or gold in color and has tinted windows. They found multiple shell casings in the road in the area of the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield police at (217)788-8311.