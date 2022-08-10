IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Iroquois County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public to pop-up underage drinking parties that attracting hundreds and are being held at random rural roads.
The sheriff's office became aware of digital flyers being shared through social media apps like Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, and more. These flyers contain locations of planned parties, usually through GPS pindrops.
It allows people who are not from the area to be able to find obscure rural locations that are being chosen for gatherings. People are also able to easily change the location of a gathering if they become aware that police know.
Last summer, police came across a party on a rural Cissna Park road that had over 300 people gathered.
About two weeks ago, a deputy out on patrol found over 150 people gathered on a rural Milford road. When license plates were ran, it showed people came from over 35 miles away.
The parties are taking place on weeknights as well as weekends and are occurring regularly, police said.
On Aug. 6, Iroquois County deputies heard about a party on Butterfield Trail INDR property located at 1665 N. 1220 E. Rd. in rural Gilman. Deputies came across vehicles from Rantoul, Westville, Henning, Bradley, Frankfort, Cullom, and more towns. Deputies conducted several traffic stop which lead to some arrests.
Police said they will be strictly enforcing the law in regards to these gatherings, looking for unlawful alcohol consumption, trespassing, drug usage and more.
Anyone with information about planned future underage drinking gatherings are asked to call 815-432-4918.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
