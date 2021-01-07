WASHINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - A U.S. Capitol Police officer is on life support Thursday night, a day after rioters breached the Capitol building, the police union chairman said.
Chairman Gus Papathanasiou corrected a statement given earlier to NBC affiliate WUSA9, which said the officer had died. The officer is on life support until his family can arrive.
Authorities have not released the officer's name, but Papathanasiou told the station the man is 40 years old and has served on the force for 15 years.
WAND News originally reported this story using information from U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett on Twitter.
Four people have died after the Capitol breach. A woman, identified as 35-year-old pro-Trump California native Ashli Babbitt, was shot and killed by law enforcement, while the other three people died from "medical emergencies."
The officer who shot Babbitt is on administrative leave Thursday as her death is investigated.
According to CNBC, more than 50 police officers were hurt when violence broke out.
The U.S. Capitol Police chief is resigning effective Jan. 16.
