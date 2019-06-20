DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – More details about an alleged attempted murder at a Decatur hotel were released Thursday.
Investigators say the Missouri man shot in the back early Tuesday morning was hanging out with suspected shooter Devonta Bond, 25, and a woman at Econo Lodge, located at 5170 N. Wingate Drive. According to sworn statements, the victim went to his room at 5 a.m. to sleep before Bond came to his door and knocked while holding a chrome handgun.
Police say Bond demanded everything the victim had. The victim said he had valuables in his car outside. Officers say Bond and an unknown man followed him as they approached the car outside.
At that time, statements say the victim decided to run back inside and was hit by a gunshot in his back and below the shoulder blade. His condition is unknown Thursday.
Officers arrested Bond Tuesday evening after they say he ran from a traffic stop initiated by a Decatur police detective. Police say he was a passenger in that car and was arrested after a short pursuit.
Bond faces charges of attempted murder, armed robbery and resisting/obstructing a peace officer. His total bail amount is set at $501,000 in Macon County.
It's unclear if police are looking for the man who Bond was with during the shooting. WAND-TV placed calls with the Decatur Police Department to learn more.