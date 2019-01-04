MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A man was arrested for meth possession at a Mattoon hotel.
42-year-olde David Foote was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia New Year's Eve.
Police were called the Quality Inn Hotel at 4922 Paradise Rd. in Mattoon around 4 p.m. Dec. 31. The hotel called them to help get an "unwanted guest" out.
Officers said Foote had an active Coles County warrant out for his arrest.
As they were arresting him, police said they found meth and drug paraphernalia in the room he was staying in.
Foote was taken to the Coles County Jail.