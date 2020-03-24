CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana man has been arrested and accused of illegally shooting a gun Sunday.
Miguel Lucio, 24, was arrested after police were called around 12:30 p.m. to the intersection of Paula Dr. and Joanne Ln. after hearing shots fired.
The News Gazette reports police saw Lucio running with a gun and tossing it to the ground.
Police caught up with him and took him into custody. They also found spent shell casings.
No injuries were reported.
Lucio is facing preliminary charges of alleged reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession or use of a weapon by a felon.
He is being held at the Champaign County Correction Center.