CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Urbana man was shot early Sunday morning, according to police.
The Champaign Police Department said on Sunday at 1:18 a.m. officers responded to the intersection of Walnut and Main Street for a report of an aggravated battery and shots fired.
When officers arrived they located a 34- year-old Urbana man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the arm and leg and immediately rendered medical aid.
According to police, the victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is currently in stable condition.
Officers found shell casings in the 300-block of N. Walnut Street.
Police said officers continue to gather details related to this incident, and the cause of the shooting remains unclear at this time.
Residents and businesses nearby with exterior surveillance camera systems and witnesses with cell phone video footage are encouraged to notify Champaign Police. Police believe video footage may be of investigative assistance. No arrests have been made.
